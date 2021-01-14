José María Amo returned to the starting eleven of Deportiva against Girona to make up for the loss of Manu Hernando and he did it in style, achieving the final tying goal to keep the Bercian team within reach of the playoff spots: “I’m not much about scoring goals, but the other day I had the opportunity to do it and I’m very happy,” he confessed after training this Thursday.

In addition to replacing Hernando at Deportiva, the injury to the Palencia player could open the doors of the U21 National Team again for Amo, although at the moment he assures that “I don’t think about the National Team. I am focused on the day-to-day of Deportiva and what has to come will come, but everything in its own time. Now it’s time to think about Málaga ”.

The goal of the Sevillian center-back against Girona allowed Ponferradina to close the first round with 31 points, but Amo warns that “it is past, now it’s time to look ahead and make the second better than the first”. In his personal case, he stated that “every day I feel better and more confident, but we have to keep working to raise the level.”

Ríos returned

The big news in Deportiva’s work session was the return of Ríos Reina one time Quarantine passed after testing positive for COVID-19 last January 1. The defender rejoined the group without problems and could return to Malaga. For its part, Bolo will still have to wait to return to work after testing positive again in the last test carried out on blue and white players and coaches.