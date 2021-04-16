Dubai (Union)

The Godolphin team must make some important decisions before making a decision to participate in the «Master of the Seas», or «Lord of the Seas», under the supervision of Charlie Appleby and William Buick in the 2000 Guinness Classic race next month, after the foal set an important classic in the nominations by winning the race. Graphene Sticks.

Godolphin, the candidate, “One Roller”, was seen training elegantly on the Rolly Mile in Newmarket, in preparation for the 2000 Genies on May 1, but “Master of the Seas” confirmed that he would be the next horse for the Genies. The “Master of the Seas” victory is 0.75 length ahead of his companion “La Brussa”, and three lengths ahead of “Mystery Smiles” in third place, and by all criteria Appleby has enviable cards to play with in the Guinness race.

Certainly, the nomination companies thought that the result was very positive for the Godolphin coach, as they decided to rank the “Master of the Seas” by 8 to 1 and “The One Roller” in a ratio of 5 to 1 in the list of candidates in the classic race. Also at the forefront of the Guinness nominations market there are “Wembley”, “St. Mark Basilica” and “Battleground” for the Piedwell stables, but with the presence of the three who have not participated yet this season, it can be said that Appleby is the happiest of O’Brien at this important juncture.

Appleby said: «Master of the Seas» gave an amazing performance, I was never really disappointed with the outcome of his race in Dubai, because our eyes were always on the European campaign, and I felt that he was physically complete, and he did well since that race. He added: After he finished fourth in the National Stakes race last season, and second in Classic Square in February, and in order to stabilize his extra enthusiasm, which is very important to him, I decided to race in the headscarf for more focus.

His Knight Buick said: I think it is a Guinness horse, only the very good ones can accelerate the decline, and when they encounter higher ground they start again and this is what he did on the right track. The French Guinness race is likely to be a substitute target for La Labrosa, but the Newmarket race will be for the “Master of the Seas” and “One Roller”, leaving the jockey Buick in particular with a tough choice to make.