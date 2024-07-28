Trainer Prygunov: Fat needs to be burned by exercising at a pulse rate of 65-70% of maximum

Fitness trainer, master of sports of Russia in bodybuilding Mikhail Prygunov named the best exercises for burning fat. His words are quoted “Doctor Peter”.

Prygunov stated that exercises should be performed that give the required pulse value without fluctuations. Exercises should not take the pulse above the designated values, it should be 65-70 percent of the maximum.

The trainer recommended doing high-hip walks, half-amplitude squats with one leg raised forward, to the side and back, arm raises, and side steps. He emphasized that you need to do a medium number of repetitions and not go into a push-up position with straight arms.

Earlier, rehabilitation specialist Matvey Odintsev pointed out the dangers of excess weight. In particular, according to him, overweight people have a high risk of developing diabetes and joint diseases.