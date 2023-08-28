Master of Magic: Rise of the Soultrapped And available from now. It’s about the first DLCs payment of the remake of the historic 4X based on magic, which is thus enriched with new contents, including three new wizards, a new race, some specific events and others.

It’s back to fighting between wizards

Back to playing Master of Magic

Master of Magic: Rise of the Soultrapped launched concurrently with the Steam Strategy Festwhich is discounting dozens of strategy games for sale in the store and running until September 4, 2023.

The DLC introduces Techmagic and a new race, the Soultrapped. The focus is on mixing magic and technology, providing the player with specific and unique units as well as themed spells, some of which are very powerful.

The publisher Slitherine also took the opportunity to remind us for the occasion Master of Magic will be discounted by 30% and that there will also be other titles in its catalog at a discount: Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector will have a 40% discount, Starship Troopers: Terran Command will be 20% off, Panzer Corps 2 will be 50% off.

Master of Magic is only available for PC. To find out more about Master of Magic: Rise of the Soultrapped, we invite you to read our recently published review.