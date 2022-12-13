The remake of Master of Magic and finally available on Steam. All 4X fans should rejoice in this return, as the original was a key title in establishing the canon of the entire genre.

For those unfamiliar with it, it is a turn-based strategy game in which wizards battle each other with spells for the conquest of the world. The remake was developed by MuHa Games, the same as the Thea series. You can buy it for €38.99.

If you want more information, read our Master of Magic review where we wrote:

Overall Master of Magic seemed like a good recovery operation of a classic. Starting the game, one perceives that there is no desire for revolution, apart from a few tweaks here and there to the original formula, which is not necessarily a bad thing considering that we are talking about a title that was already damn addictive originally ( if it still has its own very active community today there will be a reason) and that it is also in this renovation. Sure, technically it’s not exactly exceptional and surely someone would have preferred a more profound modernization work, but evidently the developers have preferred to address historical enthusiasts rather than trying to seek a wider audience with the risk of ending up displeasing everyone.