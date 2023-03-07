Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 12:44 p.m.





Transparency and seriousness are the two pillars that define the activities of Judit Laborda, manager of Judit Laborda Abogados. The firm manages all areas of law, but especially those focused on civil liability and insurance, family and business. This trajectory is the result of comprehensive attention to its wide portfolio of clients, who are served by serious and trustworthy professionals. “We are a qualified firm, made up of good professionals who are also good people, with a vocation for their work,” emphasizes Laborda, who emphasizes the importance of “empathizing with client problems.”

Although this is her main profession, Judit Laborda has recently begun to develop a new job that she is also passionate about. The lawyer, she has been a master of ceremonies at civil weddings since 2021, something that arose “when a friend asked me to carry out her wedding and it was a success.” In these very special appointments, Judit Laborda tries to reach the hearts of the couple with very personalized ceremonies, with “an essence of its own that is closely related to them,” she stresses, which she achieves thanks to the previous meetings in which she talks with the couple to get to know them. and thus carry out the ceremony desired by them.

Her good work in both areas has led her to success that she intends to maintain in 2023, the year in which she sets the goal of “celebrating many weddings as a master of ceremonies and continuing to be able to help my clients in court as a lawyer.”

The professional, as a master of ceremonies. JL





