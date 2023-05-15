Almost since its birth, the sword has been a core element in the video game imagination. The sword as a symbol of fantasy, as a battering ram against the darkness. The sword crystallizes the essence of action games that are based on close combat (the other half of action games are based on combat with firearms). But what is interesting about this tool, beyond what it means in a certain game, is its significance as a technological galvanizer. That is, as a tool not only within the work but also outside, as a technological and aesthetic springboard.

Let’s explain it better. We said that the other half of action games are shooting games, which are based on ranged attacks. In these games, the basic mechanics is aiming, and the animation that comes to us is that of the victim (the vast majority of these games are in the first person, so we don’t see our character; or we only see his back, which does not budge). In sword games, no: we must see the movements of our protagonist, with whom we identify best; We must see his attacks with his whole body, his way of moving and his expressions when brandishing the edge. That is to say, if in a game we have a sword, that requires not only another mental plane but also another aesthetic conception.

In addition, there is the technological plane. Throughout the years there have been experiments to transfer the movement of our hand to the screen. Whether with the controls of the Nintendo Wii and Switch, the Move Controller of Sony or the controls of the different Virtual Reality glasses, there have been numerous times in which the form (the technological control) tried to get closer to the bottom (the history of swords of the game in question) to go a step further in the development of a new interactive calligraphy.

A moment from ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’.

Finally, there is the narrative part: the importance of the sword within the story that they tell us. Within the world of video games, there are many swords, and they are very iconic: there is the Sephirot Masamune (final fantasy 7), Sora’s Keyblade (Kingdom Hearts), Kratos’ Swords of Kaos (god of war) or the Energy Sword of Halo. But of all of them, if there is a sword that emerged from the world of video games that takes the cake, that is the Master Sword of the saga. Legend of Zelda. And if there is a sword that is foreign to video games but that has come to them through colonizing the entire popular culture, that is the sword of light from Star Wars: the jedi lightsaber. Both have been capital in the development of movement translation technology. The one of light, in virtual reality experiences such as vader or the Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. And well, Beat Saberin which we make music to the guitar hero cutting through the notes that reach us in the air with what is by all accounts a disguised lightsaber.

Both, too, have had a capital importance in the imaginary of popular culture and both are in luck because they have returned to the fore. The Master, with Tears of the kingdom (launched on the market last Friday), the latest installment in the saga Zelda, which we will soon talk about with the depth that a serious candidate for Game of the Year deserves. And the one of light, with the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on April 28. It is from the galactic franchise it is a great game, and we do not exaggerate if we say that it is the best game of Star Wars of the last (10? 15?) years. everything she did right Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019) this sequel does better: gameplay, exploration (the worlds are ridiculously huge), the combat, the story (rather, the twists in that story). At a time of change in popular culture franchises, videogames demonstrate again (in this case with Star Wars) which are extremely important for the transmedia strategy of the brands. Almost as much as swords are when it comes to defeating evil.

