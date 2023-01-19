The last four models in chronological order, presented during the Graduation Day 2022, had the following design theme as their common thread: “Car: one word, several solutions”. With reference to the fact that today the design of a vehicle is done on a global level and the specificities of the various markets must be taken into account. For this reason it is often said that all cars look alike. In reality this is not the case and the four works developed by the students of the Master TAD XIII demonstrate that this theory is wrong, because the needs of the users will be increasingly targeted and mobility increasingly articulated.