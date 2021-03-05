In the absence of 5 days for the regular season of the Apertura 2021 of the Master Flow League comes to an end, several of the teams have already defined their passage to the playoffs. Undead Gaming and River Plate remain 1-2 of the tournament, while the rest seek to maintain their position and their key to the next round.

The opening match of matchday 17 had an intractable Undead and a Maycam Evolve, which was far from its best moments. In 20 minutes of play, and with a Cepted (Park Wi-rim) that made his home the Summoner’s Rift with Twisted Fate (11/0/3), the “undead” swept Evolve with a final score of 3-27.

Not only did they beat the pandas and add one more victory, but -in addition- Undead broke the record for the fastest game in the Apertura 2021 of the Master Flow League, after surpassing the mark set by CASLA Esports on the first date of the competition, when they defeated Stone Movistar 13-0 in 22 minutes.

The second match of the date, featured Savage Esports and Globant Emerald, two of the most consistent teams in the tournament. Both teams came to the game with their sights set on maintaining their position in the face of the playoffs, and wanting to continue adding victories.

However, only one emerged victorious from this match. In 33 minutes of play, and with woofi (Lucas Julián Abadie) who started weak with Shyvana but finished with a KDA of 9/1/9, the Bears defeated Globant 23-9.

Like Undead Gaming, River Plate continues to demonstrate its dominance in the Master Flow League. Despite the good game that eBRO Gaming proposed to capitalize on the early stage of the game, The millionaire took advantage of the mistakes of the “Little Witch” Verón to win the match in 39 minutes of play, and with a final score of 20-12.

In one more chapter of the “Battle of the CEOs”, New Pampas and Stone Movistar met on matchday 17 of the Master Flow League. With both sets far from the image they left in the first dates of the competition, the show was more than assured.

However, the scenario of the first duel on date 6 would be repeated. In 39 minutes of a close match, those of Guillermo Coria defeated those of “Peque” Schwartzman with a final result of 21-19.

To close the day, Intel New Indians and CASLA Esports were victorious against Boca Juniors and Naguará Team, respectively. In 41 minutes of departure, Fabricio Oberto’s men defeated the Xeneize team by 20-17; while the Cuervos did the same against Naguará 13-6.

The next date will not have interesting crosses, except for the last game of the day that will have CASLA Esports and Savage Esports as protagonists, in a crossing to define the positions of the upper part of the general table.

DAY 18 (03/05/2021)

• Naguará Team (0-17) – (11-6) New Pampas (18:00).

• Undead Gaming (16-1) – (7-10) Intel New Indians (19:00).

• Stone Movistar (10-7) – (7-10) Boca Juniors (20:00).

• eBRO Gaming (3-14) – (8-9) Globant Emerald Team (21:00).

• River Plate Gaming (13-4) – (4-13) Maycam Evolve (22:00).

• CASLA Esports (12-5) – (11-6) Savage Esports (23:00).