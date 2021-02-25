As if it were a script, He started a new date of the 2021 Opening of the Master Flow League with an Undead that seems unbeatable. However, the rest of his pursuers also had a good start to the week. Such is the case of River Plate that continues as the only persecutor of the “undead”, followed by CASLA Esports, Savage Esports Stone Movistar and New Pampas.

Something to highlight after 13 days of pure intensity, is the short duration of the games. From having 3 matches with more than 40 minutes between dates 11 and 12, none of the matches played yesterday passed the 35-minute barrier. There is a change focused on the prioritization of goals and smart fights by the teams, which demonstrate a positive evolution in the Master Flow League 2021.

Such is the case of the first meeting of the afternoon, which featured Savage Esports and Boca Juniors Gaming. The “bears, who went out to Summoner’s Rift with the idea of ​​not losing track of the pointers, they defeated a “xeneize” team by 20-6 in 33 minutes of play.

The key? As we said before, all the objectives on the map were made by Savage and he knew how to take advantage of the rotations to lock up a Boca Juniors that he could not do much.

The second match of the date had an interesting meeting between CASLA Esports and Globant Emerald Team, two of the leaders in the general table. In just 26 minutes, and with a Luskka (Lucas Felipe Rentechen) inspired by Xayah (5/1/5), the Cuervos took an important victory by 13-3 against a Globant, who did not show his best face in this game.

River Plate and Intel New Indians played the third match of matchday 13. The millionaire arrived with the aim of remaining as the only pursuer of Undead Gaming, while Fabricio Oberto’s team arrives with two consecutive defeats and with the aim of separating from background of the general.

However, the guys from New Indians couldn’t do much. In 31 minutes into the game, River Plate emerged victorious by a score of 14-4. Once again, Shookz (Nicolas Vozzi) did his thing in the jungle, so that his team could take control of all the objectives on the map and deny – little by little – those of Fabricio Oberto.

On the other hand, New Pampas continues to show a dizzying rise in the Master Flow League. After starting the tournament with 3 consecutive defeats, Guillermo Coria’s team added another victory against eBRO Gaming by 16-6 in 33 minutes. In this way, the foxes have a record of 8-5 and are close to the leaders of the general table.

Stone Movistar is another of those who obtained a positive result on matchday 13 of the Master Flow League. In 27 minutes of meeting, and with a resounding 10-21, those of ‘Little’ Schwartzman tied up a Maycam Evolve that is not going through its best moment.

In fact, Evolve could not count on Fushi (Ignacio Joaquin Fushimi), the top laner of the team, since – previously – he suffered a car accident. In a short time, the team got a replacement with 27 (Lucas Alfredo Rivero), but could not do much.

To end the date, Undead Gaming defeated Naguará Team 1-14 in 26 minutes of play. As if it were a simple procedure, the two opposite poles of the general table crossed in a party that was on one side. The “undead” went out to Summoner’s Rift to test new compositions and with an unstoppable Cepted (Park Wi-rim) with Cassiopeia (6/0/5), they achieved the result they had been waiting for.

The next matches of matchday 14 of the Master Flow League will have interesting crosses. Among them, we can highlight that of Undead Gaming-Globant Emerald and New Pampas-River Plate, who will spark off on a new date for the most important League of Legends tournament in the country.

DAY 14 (02/25/2021)

• Savage Esports (8-5) – (5-8) Intel New Indians (18:00).

• Maycam Evolve (2-11) – (3-10) eBRO Gaming (19:00).

• Undead Gaming (12-1) – (7-6) Globant Emerald Team (20:00).

• CASLA Esports (9-4) – (6-7) Boca Juniors Gaming (21:00).

• Naguará Team (0-13) – (8-5) Stone Movistar (22:00).

• New Pampas (8-5) – (10-3) River Plate Gaming (23:00).