After a first date full of many emotions and different teams standing out against their rivals, the Master Flow League continues its course on a second day that lowered more than one group from the pedestal and gave way to others. Of the 6 teams that were victorious on the first day, only Boca Juniors, Undead Gaming (the reigning champion) and Globant Emerald, could repeat the results and stay at the top of the table.

The main thing about this date is that, after seeing the development of the “undead” and CASLA Esports in the previous day, several teams had to change their vision of the game to face the second day, since the crosses would not be easy and the difficulty, as the Master Flow League, will continue to increase. Proof of this was the duration of the games and the prioritization of objectives by the teams, instead of going by the kills solo or in groups.

Boca Juniors at the top

Boca, who has just beaten Maycam Evolve (5-13) on the first day, reached the second day with high expectations. In front was Savage Esports, but the bears could not do much.

In a close match that ended with a score of 11-9, the xeneize came out triumphant and the key was held by Lhazurt (Nehuen Banchi) and Trashy (Alejo Valentín Miguel Rivero), who dominated Summoner’s Rift in 30 minutes of play with Zoe (5/0/2) and Nidalee (1/3/5), respectively .

Despite the KDA, Trashy was able to generate presence from the jungle, obtain the Dragon Soul, and steal the Ancestral Dragon for his team. This prioritization of objectives was not seen before Evolve and is something to highlight, since the rest of the teams that follow up in the table emulated the same strategy.

In 31 minutes, and after obtaining the first and only Baron Nashor of the game, Globant Emerald gave a blow of authority to one of the favorites of the first date: CASLA Esports.

The crow, who knew how to shine with a crushing 13-0 against Stone Movistar, did not have a chance against a Globant who did the task and modified his strategy to one more focused on the objectives and skirmishes around them.

With a 15-4 final, and after a great game by Nate (Damián Rea) with Camille (6/1/8) and Epika (Camila Paludi) with Zoe (1/0/6), Globant is consolidated at the top of the table and clears the doubts that several had of the team in the first day.

A new River

River Plate was another of the teams that, after learning from the defeat they had against Undead Gaming on the first date and with modifications in their strategy, They were able to win against Intel New Indians, by Fabricio Oberto, 21-4 in 33 minutes of play.

Unlike the first date, River came out with another mindset focused on goal-taking, gold mastery, and vision.

With a dragon soul and the only Baron Nashor in the encounter, the Millionaire was able to change the image and learn from the “undead” that the most important thing is in the macro strategy.

The rest of the teams also followed this trend: eBRO Gaming, by Juan Sebastián Verón, obtained his first victory of the tournament after defeating New Pampas by Guillermo Coria by 19-11 in 36 minutes; while Stone Movistar, by Diego Schwartzman, did the same against MAYCAM Evolve by 20-7 in 31 minutes.

To close the date, Undead Gaming continues to show itself as a team solid and unbeatable.

The new additions of Cepted (Park Wi-rim) and Wiz (Na Yoo-joon) continue to impact Summoner’s Rift and the development of the team.

In 28 minutes and with a total domain of the jungle, the “undead” defeated Naguará Team by 14-5 and they remain unstoppable. The change and the overall evolution are remarkable, and the rivals know that they will have to continue making modifications if they want to stop the current champion of the Master Flow League.

Matchday 3 (01/29)

• Intel New Indians (1-1) – (1-1) Savage Esports (18:00)

• eBRO Gaming (1-1) – (0-2) Maycam Evolve (19:00)

• Globant Emerald (2-0) – (2-0) Undead Gaming (20:00)

• Boca Juniors Gaming (2-0) – (1-1) CASLA Esports (21:00)

• Stone movistar (1-1) – (0-2) Naguará Team (22:00)

• River Plate Gaming (1-1) – (0-2) New Pampas (23:00)