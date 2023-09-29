Spike Chunsoft announces that starting today the third DLC for Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE. The additional chapter, entitled “It’s raining cats and dogs”, will have as its protagonist Halara Nightmare capable of using the power to transport a crime scene back to the moment it was first seen so that all possible evidence has not been altered.

We will be able to purchase the DLC either individually at the price of €4.99 that inside the Season Pass from €15.99. But that is not all. The software house has in fact announced that the fourth and final additional content will be available starting from October 26 and will contain two stories, one dedicated to Vivia Twilight and one dedicated to Yakou Furio.

I remind you that Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is available worldwide on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Spike Chunsoft