Spike Chunsoft And Too Kyo Games announce that the second DLC of Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is available for purchase and download. It’s about the extra chapter “Ch. Fubuki: Fubuki’s Luckiest Day”, a secondary story with the protagonist Fubuki Clockfordwhich allows players to control the Master Detective with the Forensic Forte “Time Leap”.

Additionally, the companies announce that the third, “Ch. Halara: Raining Cats & Dog”, will be launched next September 28th. It is a side story that introduces the protagonist Halara Nightmare and allows players to control the Master Detectives with the Forensic Forte “Postcognition”. The fifth and final DLC will be available from October.

We remind you that Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Spike Chunsoft