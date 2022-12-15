Spike Chunsoft And Too Kyo Gamesrespectively publisher and developer of the game, have released an introductory trailer for the new investigative title on the net Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODEarriving during the spring 2023 as exclusive Nintendo Switch.

Two new characters featured in the title are also introduced: Yuma Kokohead (voiced by Lucien Dodge in the English dub, Katsumi Fukuhara in the Japanese) e Shinigami (Anjali Kunapaneni in English, Sayumi Suzushiro in Japanese). Here they are in the two images that we include below.

The Italian version of the trailer was shared by Nintendo on its YouTube channel and we report it at the end of the news.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – Intro Trailer

Source: Spike Chunsoft, Nintendo Italy

