Just a month ago, Spike Chunsoft had released a trailer of Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE to start introducing the characters of the World Detective Organizationintroduction which is continued today thanks to a second video.

The protagonists of this video are the Master Detectives Halara Nightmare, Aphex Logan, Pucci Lavmin, Vivia TwilightAnd Number One.

Before letting you know them, we remind you that Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is coming from June 30th on Nintendo Switch.

If the videos weren’t enough for you and you want to continue discovering more about the characters and their abilities, then we recommend reading the dedicated news (here the first part and here the second).

Source: Spike Chunsoft Street Gematsu