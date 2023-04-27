Spike Chunsoft And Too Kyo Games have opened digital pre-orders for Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODEhave released the new trailer for the characters of the Amaterasu Corporation and announced an unpublished Season Pass for the title, also included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Amaterasu Corporation it is the megacorporation that controls Kanai Wardwhere the game is set. It deals with a wide variety of goods, such as industrial products, electronic appliances and pharmaceuticals, objects that cover a large part of daily life. The trailer introduces the members of Amaterasu Corporation, ie Seth Burroughs, Dominic Fulltank, Guillaume Hall, Martina Electro and Yomi Hellsmile.

There Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will include a digital copy of the title, a digital artbook”The Book of Death”, the digital soundtrack “Noise of neon” and the Season Pass that includes four DLCs with subplots concerning the Master Detectives. The DLCs will be distributed individually after the game is released.

The output of Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is scheduled for the next June 30th just up Nintendo Switch.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – Amaterasu Corporation Trailer

Source: Spike Chunsoft