Spike Chunsoft is a development team that, since the 80s, has offered players a series of characters and worlds that have entered a certain collective imagination. One of their most successful IPs is the infamous Danganronpasuccess due both to the particular character design and to the screenplay created by Kazutaka Kodaka. An author capable of entering the hearts of many enthusiasts, who have decided to follow him in further projects, such as Death Come True And World’s End Club. In this review, however, we talk about his latest title, made in collaboration with the developers of Too Kyo Gamesthat is to say Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE.

The beginning of a new life

In the soul of the works created by Kodaka, the narrative is the main aspect of the whole experience. The story tells of a young man who wakes up in a station closet, with no memory of his past life. The only clue he has is an invitation to board a train from the WDO extensionbetter known as the world organization of detectives: so he decides to follow his only lead. An incipit that will transport the player on a journey full of extravagant characters, dangerous situations, many lies, and above all important investigations. Our protagonist will be accompanied by Shinigamia goddess of death who will haunt him until his death.

The young man Yuma Kokohead he thus finds himself in a situation which, willingly or unwillingly, he must accept in order to be able to obtain information on his identity. Unfortunately we prefer to stop here in telling the details of this misadventure, also because there is the risk of ruining the entire game due to spoilers always around the corner. The title tip strongly right on his film script and characterization, so much so that most of the time the player has to witness video clips And light many dialogues (this time all fully dubbed… even if not in Italian).

Master Detectives Archives: Rain Code marks its rhythm well, manages to keep the user’s attention high, both for the different personages, both for the intriguing events that we will face. The character shy and selfless of the protagonist, in contrast to that self-centered, eccentric, exaggerated, annoying… (the list is really long) by Shinigami, creates a really nice dynamic, going ad often lighten the mood of the different situations. We can say the same for all the other characters that appear in the video game, extremely emphasized in their characterizations. Some risk being predictable and repetitive, but there is no shortage interesting twists. Not quite on the same level as Danganronpa, but there is still a certain attention to detail typical of the team.

The eternal rain

The developers have thus created an extremely interesting product in its characterization but, unfortunately, the gameplay bears all the strengths and weaknesses of its spiritual predecessor. The work is presented as a investigative divided into chapters, where Yuma’s purpose is to reveal the different mysteries contained in each of them. A very interesting basic structure, which in Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE turns out extremely scripted and linear in its setting.

In investigation areas the game continuously highlights what the different points of interest are, without ever forcing the player to do a careful search (which would not have hurt to add some spice). Another flaw is the exploration of the game map, which is extremely limited so that the only thing really to do is walk to achieve your goal. However, there are secondary elements, such as NPCs with dialogues for their own sake, or collectibles that lead to secondary dialogues with their allies. Both serve to give a greater context to the narrative universe, which is not mandatory, but which creates a greater relationship between the player and the work.

The side missions are, unfortunately, the least successful part of the whole game. The only things they require are to go from point A to point B on the map, chat, and then reach other points until its conclusion. A pity, also because they have no real consequence in the dynamics of the adventure and in general they are less interesting.

Time to “scramble”!

However, the player must test all clues and deductions made during their investigation into the labyrinth of mysteriesa very interesting mechanic where the gameplay shows its potential (let’s say it’s the equivalent of the “Class Time” of Danganronpa). These environments, personification of the mystery itself, require Yuma to use all the solutions keys collected in the real world, in order to discover the horrific truth behind each crime.

A good dynamic to contextualize a series of minigames, such as the barrel where you make words by aiming at the letters, or “kaiju moments”, which test the player’s attention and make the whole experience more varied. Unfortunately the difficulty rate it always remains calibrated downwards. Absolute novelty, at the end of the labyrinth, when the mystery is solved, we will be given a final evaluation – scored in letters from SS down – based on attempts, deductions, and life lost during the maze, one more way to push the player to repeat certain sections.

One of the most interesting sections are battles “JRPG-like”where the enemy accuses the protagonist of false deductions, and where the latter must find the right sentence to make at the right time (precisely with the solutions keys). An interesting dynamic that seeks to evolve the projectiles of Danganronpa with 3D, by inserting a action component such as dodging or defense and attack commands.

The development team’s attempt to take the gameplay of the best franchise is commendable Spikes and evolve it, recontextualizing in a three-dimensional environment. What was born of it is a product that mixes the spirit of him from visual novels to slight elements from open world and actionin a result that is not suitable for everyone, but which fully affects its target audience.

A style to sell

One of the most successful features in Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is definitely its design. The city of Kanai Ward it gives us a splendid glance, thanks to its neon lights and that seemingly endless rain. We can also say the same about all the other settings, which offer a great variety of situations and colors that continually leave us surprised. Kodaka’s imagery is well presented with theUnrealEngine 4even if by accident Nintendo Switch struggles with some slowdowns and compromises like medium quality textures.

The characters are however visually gorgeous, especially in the artwork that appears in the dialogues. Unfortunately, the in-game models are not up to date, for example due to their mechanical movements, or the evident recycling of NPCs.

The English dub it proves to be of good quality, but the same cannot be said of the lip mixing, completely wrong. However, we confirm the possibility of selecting the Japanese voice actingin case you want to have an even more original experience.

We are still delighted to see the Italian as a text localization, not present in the first releases of Spike’s other titles. This demonstrates how by now the interest in products of this type continues to increase, with the joy of those who don’t speak English well. Finally, we report the return of Masafumi Takada to the soundtrack. Fans are certainly happy to have the composer again from Danganronpa with its typical musical style, already iconic from the first notes you will hear.