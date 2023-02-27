After a few days, Spike Chunsoft comes back in full force to introduce us to 10 more characters from Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODEtitle coming up Nintendo Switch from next June 30th. If you missed the ones presented previously, you can retrieve them in the appropriate news.

Let’s meet the new characters!

Pucci Lavmin

Despite his youthful appearance, he has a machine-like composure and a fearsome speed of mental processing. Her avoidance of human relationships, however, often leads her to have extravagant reactions and to show emotions in an intense way during conversations.

Forensic Forte: Auditory aptitude

Through concentration he can perceive whispers, footsteps, and even heartbeats coming from far away.

Fubuki Clockford

Her high education, as a member of the famous Clockford family, leads her to be somewhat naïve. You have a particular, almost unique way of thinking, but you can confuse and even frustrate the people you talk to.

Forensic Forte: Time Skip

Time can be rewound, thus giving a “second chance” to do things again. Once you rewind though, you can’t go back further than that point.

Melami Goldmine

A woman as charming as she is intelligent. , whose intellect however is a keen intellect behind her flamboyant appearance. She is a fashionista whose mind is always on clothes, which leads her to appreciate anyone with a body type that fits best with her favorite clothes.

Forensic Forte: Spiritism

The person’s body can be used as a conduit to summon the soul of a deceased. To use this skill, you must wear the clothes the deceased wore when they were alive.

Yakou Furio

Head of the Nocturnal Detective Agency, the only agency in the Kanai district. He is described as aloof and elusive, who while not a Master Detective is certified by the World Detective Organization. This indicates how excellent he is.

The main rule of his agency is to avoid any action that could lead to a conflict with the Amaterasu Corporation Peacekeepers.

Yomi Hellsmile and Martina Electro

Yomi is the director of the Amaterasu Corporation Peacekeepers. Despite the typical charming boyish face, he is a ruthless person who takes joy in the misfortune of others, even treating his underlings as if they were mere tools. He rules the Kanai District with might and main, and his past successes have earned him a high reputation in Amaterasu.

Martina is instead the deputy director of the Amaterasu Corporation Peacekeepers as well as Yomi’s right hand man, and takes great pride in the trust and affection he feels for her. She shows no mercy to those who dare challenge her, but she becomes instantly obedient whenever Yomi gets involved in anything.

Swank Catsonell

Member of the money-loving Amaterasu Corporation Peacekeepers.

Seth Burroughs

Section chief of the Amaterasu Corporation Peacekeepers Investigations Team. An unhealthy-looking boy, who speaks through a megaphone to compensate for his weak voice.

Guillaume Hall

Leader of the Counterterrorism Squad. She is a loud, fast-talking girl, but she goes about her job with enthusiasm and vigor.

Dominic Fulltank

Second in command of the Counterterrorism Squad. He is over 2 meters tall! Although he is very faithful in following Guillaume and the orders he gives, from time to time he has some trouble understanding complex tasks.

Below you can admire a new gallery of images dedicated to the newly introduced characters!

Source: Spike Chunsoft