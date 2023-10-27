Spike Chunsoft has announced that starting today the fourth DLC is available for Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE. The additional content will include two stories, “The detective almost died” And “Thank you, my detective”, which will have as protagonists respectively Vivia Twilightcapable of astral projection to move between life and death, and Yakou Furiohead of the Kanai Ward Detective Agency.

We will be able to purchase the content either individually for the price of €4.99 that inside the Season Pass from €15.99. It is also about of the latest DLC for the gamethe additional stories dedicated to are already available Desuhiko, Fubuki And Halara and at the moment the company has not announced the development of further chapters.