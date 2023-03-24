Leaving aside the general details of for a moment Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODEthat’s it Spike Chunsoft returns to the attack by introducing the digital novel included in the first retail editions of the game, which bears the name How to Be a Master Detective: A Yakou Furio Case.

It is an original novel set in the Kanai district and focused on the past of Yakou Furiohead of the Nocturnal Detective Agency, and serves as a prequel to the events narrated in the game. It doesn’t contain spoilers, and therefore can easily be read before the actual beginning of the story. It is written by Yoichiro Koizumiand supervised by Kazutaka Kodaka.

Furious he is a young boy who goes about his life day by day with no prospects for improvement. However, his life is destined to change after making the acquaintance of a Master Detectives able to see into the future…

Can’t wait to dive into the game and this prequel story? Bring a little more patience, since Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE will come up Nintendo Switch only from the next June 30th.

Source: Spike Chunsoft Street Gematsu