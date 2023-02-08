During the course of the Nintendo Direct of February 2023, Master Detective Archieves also found space: RAIN CODE, the new investigative adventure created by Spike Chunsoft, authors of Danganronpa. For the occasion, a new trailer was presented and the release date was revealed: the June 30, 2023.

The game is set in a city controlled by a ruthless multinational corporation, where various Master Detectives from around the world, each with a unique ability, must face a dense web of unsolved mysteries. We will take on the role of Yuma, an amnesiac detective apprentice and accompanied by Shinigami, a spirit who torments our hero, we will venture into the Labyrinth of Mysteries to shed light on an intricate mystery.

“Kanai Ward, the city of rain, is plagued by countless unsolved mysteries. Explore the city in a full 3D environment and find the Solution Keys that will help you solve the cases,” reads the synopsis.

“Yuma and Shinigami work together with the Master Detectives of the World Organization of Detectives, a group that specializes in solving cases. Each Master Detective possesses a supernatural ability known as Fort Forensics. Thanks to these abilities, they are able to acquire information and clues that an ordinary person wouldn’t be able to find. Take on the appearance and voice of another person with Disguise. Detect heartbeats and whispers with the Auditory Talent. Observe past crime scenes with Backsight. These skills can be shared with Yuma when you verify the right conditions. Use them to get closer to solving the case.”