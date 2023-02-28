Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developers Too Kyo Games have released a new trailer Of Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODEin which some of the main characters of this noir detective adventure from the authors of Danganronpa are introduced.

The game is set in a city controlled by a ruthless multinational corporation, where various Master Detectives from around the world, each with a unique ability, must face a dense web of unsolved mysteries. The video introduces the characters of the World Detective Organization, including the protagonist Yuma and Shinigami, the goddess of death in charge of tormenting our hero.

For the occasion, Spike Chunsoft also announced the first copies of the standard and limited physical edition of Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE will include a code to redeem a bonus digital novels.

Supervised by Kazutaka Kodaka, the lead writer of Master Detectives Archives: RAIN CODE, and written by Yoichiro Koizumi, this digital short story serves as a prequel to the game’s main story. More details on the digital novel will be revealed at a later date.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE will be available on Nintendo Switch from June 30, 2023. During the February 2023 Nintendo Direct we also saw a new trailer.