Over the past few days we have begun to discover the characters of Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE through written introductions and some image galleries (here the first part and here the second), but today Spike Chunsoft returns to the fray with a trailer for the game.

In this video we can admire some of the members of the World Detective Organizationan investigative organization that has branches all over the world, and which also offers detectives with very special skills.

On a separate note, Spike Chunsoft revealed that the first editions of the game in both the standard retail edition and Limited Edition will contain a code to download a digital novel, which serves as a prequel to the story events.

Before leaving you in the company of the new trailer, we remind you that Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is outgoing on Nintendo Switch from next June 30th.

Source: Spike Chunsoft