In an era in which sustainability is increasingly becoming a fundamental pillar for corporate success, the first university master's degree “D-ESG and Impact Manager” is born, presented by Francesco Di Ciommo on the occasion of the event “

Circular Economy and ESG: what are the implications for logistics?

” held in Turin. This training program, the result of the collaboration between FDC Consulting Digital ESG and the Department of Management and Economics of the University of Turin, aims to respond to the growing demand for professionals capable of leading companies, including the logistics sector , towards environmental and social sustainability processes, effectively integrating them into the business model.

The “D-ESG and Impact Manager” master's degree is designed to train new managerial figures equipped with the skills necessary to coordinate, implement and report responsible corporate initiatives, in harmony with economic sustainability objectives. Its transversal structure includes an educational path divided into ten courses, covering areas such as managerial, legal, sociological, historical-geographical, IT, linguistic and pure science skills. This multidisciplinary approach is designed to provide participants with comprehensive and cutting-edge preparation, able to face the challenges of the future in the field of sustainability.

The initiative presents itself as a concrete response to the need, increasingly felt by companies, to undertake environmental and social sustainability paths, integrating these values ​​within their business strategies. The master's course, which lasts one year, aims to place highly qualified professionals on the job market, capable not only of overseeing digital and ecological transformation, but also of promoting social responsibility and ensuring good governance.

The “D-ESG and Impact Manager” master's degree represents a unique training opportunity for those who wish to actively contribute to the virtuous processes of change in companies, guiding them towards a more sustainable and responsible future. With this new training offer, the University of Turin and FDC Consulting Digital ESG confirm themselves at the forefront of sustainability education, preparing tomorrow's leaders to face environmental and social challenges with competence and vision.