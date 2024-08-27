Master Crimes: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode on Rai 1, August 27
Tonight, Tuesday 27 August 2024, the third episode of Master Crimes will be broadcast on Rai 1, the French TV series broadcast from 9:30 pm in first vision. A truly original Franco-Belgian production, for a crime drama that will keep you glued to the TV. The protagonist is Muriel Robin, a very well-known comic actress in France, here in the role of the protagonist, Louise Arbus, a professor of criminology at the university who stopped collaborating with the police after having contributed to the conviction of Pierre Delaunay, a man she now believes to be innocent. Commissioner Oscar Rugasira convinces her to return to the field to investigate a mysterious murder: the victim has a phrase from one of the professor’s books engraved on her back: “J’attends le tueur parfait” (I’m waiting for the perfect murderer). Let’s see all the previews together.
Plot and previews
In the episode “The Mark of Dishonor”, Marie’s body is found in a forest, as well as a living girl, Jénéla, in the throes of a panic attack that prevents her from speaking. Both are extremely malnourished and have a brand on their arm. Professor Arbus investigates, together with her four favorite students, analyzing every possible clue and alternative. In the last episode, “The Black Swan”, the suicide of a classical dancer, at the peak of her career, arouses the suspicions of Professor Arbus. Louise believes there is someone responsible for the girl’s death. Together with the police and her most trusted students, she follows the trail of the murder. The direction is by Marwen Abdallah and the cast includes Muriel Robin, Anne Le Nen, Olivier Claverie, Victor Meutelet, Nordine Ganso, Astrid Roos, Valentine Vallée.
Master Crimes: The Cast
We have seen the plot of the series, but who is the cast? Here are the actors and the characters they play.
- Muriel Robin is Louise Arbus, the protagonist: a criminologist who resumes collaborating with the Police;
- Anne Le Nen is Captain Barbara Delandre, the one who must assist Louise in the investigations;
- Olivier Claverie is Commissioner Oscar Rugasira, the one who asks Louise to return to work with the police force;
- Victor Meutelet is Samuel Cythere, a student chosen by Louise to become one of her collaborators;
- Astrid Roos is Mia Delaunay, a student chosen by Louise to become one of her collaborators, as well as the daughter of the man who had the protagonist imprisoned years before;
- Thaïs Vauquières is Valentine Vallée, a student chosen by Louise to become one of her collaborators;
- Nordine Ganso is Boris Volodine, a student chosen by Louise to become one of her collaborators;
- Nicolas Briançon is Pierre Delaunay, a man in prison after Louise was convinced he was guilty of a crime, as well as Mia’s father;
- Michaël Cohen is Théodore Belin;
- Léon Durieux is Grégoire;
- Marion Creusvaux is Noémie Lacoudre;
- Roman Freud is Thomas Delandre.
