Master Crimes: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode on Rai 1, August 27

Tonight, Tuesday 27 August 2024, the third episode of Master Crimes will be broadcast on Rai 1, the French TV series broadcast from 9:30 pm in first vision. A truly original Franco-Belgian production, for a crime drama that will keep you glued to the TV. The protagonist is Muriel Robin, a very well-known comic actress in France, here in the role of the protagonist, Louise Arbus, a professor of criminology at the university who stopped collaborating with the police after having contributed to the conviction of Pierre Delaunay, a man she now believes to be innocent. Commissioner Oscar Rugasira convinces her to return to the field to investigate a mysterious murder: the victim has a phrase from one of the professor’s books engraved on her back: “J’attends le tueur parfait” (I’m waiting for the perfect murderer). Let’s see all the previews together.

Plot and previews

In the episode “The Mark of Dishonor”, ​​Marie’s body is found in a forest, as well as a living girl, Jénéla, in the throes of a panic attack that prevents her from speaking. Both are extremely malnourished and have a brand on their arm. Professor Arbus investigates, together with her four favorite students, analyzing every possible clue and alternative. In the last episode, “The Black Swan”, the suicide of a classical dancer, at the peak of her career, arouses the suspicions of Professor Arbus. Louise believes there is someone responsible for the girl’s death. Together with the police and her most trusted students, she follows the trail of the murder. The direction is by Marwen Abdallah and the cast includes Muriel Robin, Anne Le Nen, Olivier Claverie, Victor Meutelet, Nordine Ganso, Astrid Roos, Valentine Vallée.

Master Crimes: The Cast

