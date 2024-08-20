Master Crimes: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode on Rai 1, August 20

Tonight, August 20, 2024, the second episode of Master Crimes will be broadcast on Rai 1, the French TV series broadcast from 9:30 pm in first vision. A truly original Franco-Belgian production, for a crime drama that will keep you glued to the TV. The protagonist is Muriel Robin, a very well-known comic actress in France, here in the role of the protagonist, Louise Arbus, a professor of criminology at the university who stopped collaborating with the police after having contributed to the conviction of Pierre Delaunay, a man she now believes to be innocent. Commissioner Oscar Rugasira convinces her to return to the field to investigate a mysterious murder: the victim has a phrase from one of the professor’s books engraved on her back: “J’attends le tueur parfait” (I’m waiting for the perfect murderer). Let’s see all the previews together.

Plot and previews

In tonight’s first episode, the third of the first season, a certain Antoine Mazin, a forty-year-old founder of a chain of gyms, will be found dead. The man in particular will be found strangled with a tie. Immediately, criminologist Louise and her team begin to investigate to understand who killed him and why. First, the police interrogate Baptiste, the victim’s brother, and discover that a girl named Lola had a strong argument with the victim two days before the murder. Meanwhile, Louise sends Valentine Vallée (Thais Vauquières) and Boris Volodine (Nordine Ganso) to the gym to investigate three people who may be involved in the murder.

In today’s second episode, titled “Under Pressure”, in a chemistry school, during an experiment, a student dies from ingesting sodium. Was it an accident or was it murder?

Master Crimes: The Cast

