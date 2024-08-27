Master Crimes streaming and live tv: where to watch the third episode of the series

Master Crimes is the new series broadcast on Rai 1 with the third episode tonight, August 27, 2024 at 9:30 pm. It is a gripping French series broadcast for three prime time evenings. A gripping detective story not to be missed. But where to watch Master Crimes live on TV and streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

Appointment on Rai 1 this evening, August 27, 2024, at 9:30 pm with the second episode of the French TV series.

Master Crimes live streaming

Don’t miss the Master Crimes TV series even if you’re not at home. You can follow it in live streaming or catch up on episodes on demand thanks to the Rai Play platform, available on PC, smartphone and tablet, as well as on smart TV.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch Master Crimes on TV and streaming, but how many episodes are planned? The series is composed of six episodes in total, broadcast two per evening on Rai 1 starting from August 13, 2024. This is therefore three prime time evenings. Here is the complete schedule.