Master class | Many New Year’s resolutions fail for a simple reason – Petteri Kilpinen has seen hundreds of life changes and now tells what success has in common

Life changes usually fail for three reasons – at the HS Master Course, Petteri Kilpinen explains how to make a sustainable repair shop.

New Year, new promises. Now I eat healthier. Now I start moving. I’m going to go to the gym now. Now I am improving my working methods. Now I give more time to my loved ones.

After two weeks, the only reminder of the promises is a hall card forgotten in the wallet.

Why do lifestyle changes fail so often?