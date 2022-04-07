This week premiered the third and most recent episode in the series of Halowhich showed us one side of the master Chief that we weren’t ready to see. It seems that its creators were not enough to reveal the character’s face, but they also wanted to show us what his butt looked like because yes, this character is completely naked in the new chapter.

**SPOILERS FOR THE THIRD CHAPTER OF HALO BELOW**

The third chapter of Halo finally shows us the creation of Cortanathe artificial intelligence that has accompanied the master Chief during practically all of his adventures in video games. After being shot at the base of his vertical spine, this super soldier undresses in front of a mirror to remove it with a knife while he is being supported by Cortana.

Although this scene obviously fulfills the purpose of showing us the relationship between these two characters, it also does a very good job of showing us the back of the car. Master Chief. Yes, it was totally unnecessary to show him nude, but his producers felt this was the right move, for some apparent reason.

Publisher’s note: Perhaps the Halo series is taking too many liberties with the character, and at this point, it’s hard to imagine Schreiber as the Master Chief. One thing is to show his face and the other is to show him how God brought him into the world, but well, we will have to see what other things the show surprises us with.

Via: Kotaku