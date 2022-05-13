Since before its premiere, it was already known that the series of Halo emited by Paramount+ it would have some changes in the history, since not even the writers of the same one had tried the video games. And now with episode eight the fans have lost their minds, since apparently the Spartan John 117 She has lost her virginity in a surprising way.

This action has nothing to do with the lore, since master Chief he is depicted as a supersoldier who only shows a bond with his partner Cortana, so you have probably never experienced these close-ups. But it is not the first rule that is broken in the program of TVsince they have already taken off their helmet many times.

Spoilers ahead! Don’t read if you haven’t seen the new episode

Regarding the scene, the series has introduced a new character, Makeea human who was kidnapped and elevated to a position of power. John Y Makee apparently they are the only two beings in the galaxy that can interact with the artifacts of forerunners in the series. And after experiencing a shared vision, they both have the aforementioned act, the worst, is that Cortana is seeing everything.

The scene has been heavily criticized by fans of the franchise, since the idea of ​​having a master Chief without virginity is something that is not conceivable, especially because of the lore already established for more than 20 years. This led to the followers making their opinion known on the twitter platform, these are serious criticisms and some are somewhat more relaxed as memes.

Look, I don’t care if this is a spoiler, the world must know: In this week’s Halo episode, Master Chief has sex with a human covenant spy prisoner while Cortana watches and it appears it triggers events that will lead to the Fall of Reach — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) May 12, 2022

The Master Chief kissed a girl and now I can’t relate to him anymore. pic.twitter.com/B44Jn9IgRu — SpicyHalo (@Spicy_Halo) May 12, 2022

As mentioned above, the series Halo is focused on giving a new look within the series, so none of the facts are canon, at least with the six official installments that come up infinite. However, many fans think that respect for the saga is being lost with these kinds of “serious” decisions for the narrative.

Remember that the series Halo Is available in Paramount+.

