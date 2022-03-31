At the moment Halo is in a great moment. Although it has been in existence for more than twenty years, the franchise had a few good months that are still going on. It all started with the launch of halo-infinite and now many enjoy their long-awaited TV series on Paramount+.

With such a good moment, of course, they must take advantage of all the hype that surrounds them. Surely that was why Halo decided to make a curious collaboration with Among Us which is already available. Here we tell you what you can get from it.

Among Us has new Halo cosmetics

Among Us It is a very popular title that rose to fame in the midst of a pandemic during 2020. In this, up to two players can take the role of impostors to sabotage the rest who are fixing a ship. Much of the fun comes from guessing who the bad guy is. Although it bears no similarities to Halothis did not stop them from collaborating.

Starting today, the players of Among Us on Xbox and the Microsoft Store you can get new cosmetics from Halo. These are: the case of master Chiefhis armor and a pet that follows him everywhere, inspired by Guilty Spark. Best of all, they are completely free.

The news was released through the social networks of Among Us . The collaboration with Halo already had a few days to be announced but did not have a release date. surprisingly InnerSloththe creators of Among UsThey got to work and got them out as quickly as possible.

The surprises did not end there for fans of Among Us. In addition to the collaboration with Halo cosmetics were announced Ratchet & Clank for PlayStation. In addition to the arrival of a costume of the antagonist of the film series of scream, which you can get no matter where you play. Sounds like it’s a good time to go back to playing impostor.

