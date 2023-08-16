A new leak related to rainbow six siege of Ubisoft has revealed that the Master Chiefthe main protagonist of the series Halo of Xbox, you could soon join the multiplayer shooting game. As siege has continued to be supported by Ubisoft over the years, the company has begun incorporating content from other major franchises.

Some of these previous collaborations with rainbow six siege have been related to WWE, Nier, Yakuza (Like a Dragon) and Assassin’s Creed, to name a few. Now, it appears that a new partnership with Xbox is paving the way for the Master Chief join the fray in the near future.

Shared by user Klobrille on Twitter (or X), a video was revealed today showing this appearance of the Master Chief in rainbow six siege. Specifically, this appearance of the Master Chief it will be for him Sledge Operator and resembles the appearance of the character in Halo Infinite. Currently, Ubisoft has yet to formally confirm that this leak is real, which means that specific details regarding the cosmetic aspect have not yet been provided.

Master Chief is coming to Rainbow Six Siege (Sledge Elite Skin). pic.twitter.com/DNsNdNFK9S — Klobrille (@klobrille) August 14, 2023

It will be interesting to see if this skin is widely available across all platforms or if it will instead only be available to those on Xbox and pc. Assuming this leak is legitimate, which seems highly likely, it’s likely that the Master Chief I arrived at rainbow six siege when the next season of the game starts. As Ubisoft announced last weekend, Season 3 of Year 8 of siegetitled “Heavy Mettle“, will begin at the end of this month, on August 29. “Heavy Mettle” will not just add a new Operator (Ram) to siegebut will also make a variety of other major changes to the game’s Ranked and Quick Play modes.

If he Master Chief joins siege at this point or not remains to be seen, though it seems likely that we’ll know more about it soon.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It could be a mod, it could be real, let’s wait and see if Ubi confirms anything.