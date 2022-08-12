Play as Master Chief in Yakuza 0 thanks to the power of modder Kashiiera.

The mod, uploaded earlier this week, replaces usual protagonist Kiryu Kazuma with Halo’s poster boy Master Chief. Specifically his incarnation of him in Halo 3.

Kashiiera is primarily a Halo modder as it’s their favorite franchise, but they also love Yakuza and so worked hard to project Master Chief’s model correctly onto Kiryu’s to keep him looking as natural as possible.

Kashiiera has posted plenty of gameplay footage which shows off the Spartan mastering Kiryu’s different fighting styles.

A longer video of the mod uploaded by Kashiiera.

And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve posted a small bonus – the Arbiter modded in as Kiryu. A stark vision of what life would be like if the Covenant invaded 1980s Tokyo.

Kashiiera has made the mod available via Nexus Mods for anyone who wants to make Master Chief throw bikes at people, do some karaoke, or race some Hot Wheels.

This has made me miss Yakuza 0, but at least there’s some Master Chief disco action to cheer me up. Have a happy Friday night, everyone.