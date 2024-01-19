Many users are excited about the next season of the Halo series, which showed us its first trailer last year and is now advancing in production by leaps and bounds and thus presenting a program that is worth watching in streaming. However, there were scenes that left viewers with a bad taste in their mouths, and even the cast of the show is quite aware of that.

Recently, the actor Master Chief, Pablo Schreiber, has issued outstanding comments about one of the most controversial scenes of season 1, insisting that it was a “big mistake” for the iconic soldier to have sex, as it had never really happened in the saga. Factor that justly bothered fans of the franchise, insulting in a certain way the lore that has been worked on for decades.

What happened was this: the series introduced a completely new character in Charlie Murphy's Makee, a human who was kidnapped by the Covenant at a young age and elevated to a position of power in that alien theocracy. John and Makee are apparently the only two beings in the galaxy who can interact with mysterious artifacts. That leads us to after experiencing a shared vision of a Halo station in Episode 6, the two characters have sex in Episode 8.

Here are the actor's statements:

The decision to make the connection between Makee and John a romantic connection was a big mistake. I felt it was a big mistake at the time and I argued and fought against it. But I am who I am. I don't write the scripts. I'm just giving my opinion. I was not heard.

Remember that the series of Halo is now available in Paramount+. The second season will arrive later this year.

Via: IGN