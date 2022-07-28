Political elections 2022, charm and strategy of the old political lions. Mastella: “To lower prices, Europe must open a table with the Arab front”

“If Berlusconi says ‘I give you 1000 euros a month’ then I give 1010 euros. The problem for me will be to find those 10 euros more but for him the 1000 and given the situation in which we are … “he says amused Clemente Mastella but also a little worried.

Thus began the interview with the mayor of Benevento who in these hours is trying to mix up the cards with his strategy and shake left and right.

M.astella is it closer to the center-right or the center-left?

“I am in the center, I present myself alone, thanks to the polls that give me 9% in Campania, 5% in Puglia”.

Knowing how to do politics is an art. It takes and there will be a ‘political’ government, she says …

“Where we introduce ourselves, they all become colleagues at risk. In the uninominal, if I put a strong candidate on the left I screw the one on the left and the candidate on the right is elected, if I put on a strong candidate on the right I screw the one on the right and the candidate on the left is elected. Politics has weight. I won alone in Benevento against left and right. Tomorrow I will win the presidency of the province of Benevento against right and left “

Is politics back?

“Badly beyond what you want it will be like this, there is no need for a prophecy, it comes back because the territories return. If Berlusconi says ‘let’s put 1 million trees’ we put more and I tell him with a conscience of fact because we are mayors. It is no coincidence that Letta also proposed to nominate mayors in the colleges because today they are the only secular answer to the problems of the communities. The parliamentarians live in the void of a parliament that has lost its centrality “

You said ‘no more emergency dictatorship, no more technical governments. Abroad, a banker like Draghi would never become prime minister ‘…

“As you know, even in Roman history, emergencies lasted for a period of time. The emergency with Draghi was right even if it ended in an unfortunate way, unworthy even with respect to him and to the country with conspirators who … “

Did it also end in a somewhat ridiculous way?

“… Yes, yes, with conspirators who stabbed Draghi with a knife and not only him and also Italy. I think this is the last experience of technical governance “

Would De Gasperi, Moro, Craxi ever applaud a banker by giving him power? But would even statesmen like Kohl, Mitterrand, Thatcher, as we have seen with current European politicians, have applauded the ECB bankers by giving them power? Will we be able to return to politics? Will politics make sense to citizens after what has happened?

“Even if it will be a policy not at its best but at its worst, from what I see around, politics is back. Those who are linked to the territory and have roots come back “

Mastella wins the elections. What is it doing with fuel prices and inflation?

“He gets Europe to intervene to find a speech with the Arab front. There is land there. We can’t stand still and make the house come over us. And we must ask those in Europe who are a little better off to help those who are worse off because in times of emergency I would not want there to be anger and social anger. Who is better off in Europe … if you pay a few more taxes it’s not bad “

But does this policy succeed in stopping the speculation of suppliers and producers?

“It depends on the authority of those who go to the government. The dispute that is taking place within the center-right also demonstrates this. Berlusconi has raised an issue on Meloni: he would create a certain unease in international relations. Unlike others, I don’t give a damn. If you win the elections you are legitimately the head of the government, that’s it “

It seems to me science fiction to say that there is a problem of authoritarianism or of dangers linked to the Brothers of Italy and Meloni …

“Don’t tell me. But at the international level, unfortunately, a problem remains because I know how they think in those offices. Meloni follows an Atlanticist vein that NATO likes and is fine but the European and world establishment doesn’t like it “

But then, Meloni or not, we should vote who is in these establishments if they always command them. What else is the use of voting?

“Don’t tell me about it. Political intelligence is also needed at the international level that does not ensure that those who are stronger are the masters. This is why politics must return, there is no other way “

Inflation, energy speculation… which politicians today take these issues seriously?

In Christian Democratic history there appeared great bankers like Guido Carli who went to the Ministry of Economy and found a way. I also feel unfair with respect to what happened to speak of “Agenda Draghi”. But what “Dragons Agenda”! It is also unfair to refer to it. And Draghi is not De Gaulle. De Gaulle was a politician even though he came from military experience, he lost the referendum and withdrew. Draghi himself is not available to cover those who pull him by the feet and by the jacket. It’s not a serious thing for him too. But the phase has changed. And basically the age of technicians is over. We must take note “

