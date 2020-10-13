There is no doubt that the Indian people are famous worldwide for their jugaad. People in India have such jugaads that anyone can ask for water after seeing them. Now one such jugaadoo video is going viral on the internet.

Actually, a 12-second video clip has been shared from the page named ‘Video Nation’. It is seen that the road is flooded due to heavy rains. In such a situation, a person has to go from one side to another.

Man wears a polybag

Now if that person just crossed the road then his jeans would get wet. In such a situation, he adopted jugaad. The man took a big polybag and put it on both ends.

The person reached from one side to the other

Now the man caught the end of the polybag and reached from one side to the other. While sharing this video, it was captioned, ‘This trick should not go out of India.’

Funny reactions from people

Now funny reactions of people are coming on this video. One user said, “Why did not this idea come to my mind.” At the same time, another user wrote, ‘India’s jugaad is durable.’ See people’s comments: