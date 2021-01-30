HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) – SPD parliamentary group vice Katja Mast has the Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (HennesMauritz AB (HM, H&M)) planned for its volunteer program Downsizing criticized in Germany. H&M has been criticized for advising young parents in particular to leave the company. The company rejects the allegations.

“Only to be family-friendly on the outside, but to push mothers and parents with children out of the company internally does not fit together,” said Mast on Saturday. “I have had talks in the last few days – my termination plans were confirmed from various sources. The criteria chosen for the so-called” volunteer program “are clear,” criticized Mast. The “Spiegel” had previously reported on it.

H&M announced on Tuesday that it would cut around 800 jobs in Germany, around five percent of all the company’s employees in Germany.

H&M also denied the allegations of having young parents in view on Tuesday: “The volunteer program at H&M Germany is not primarily aimed at mothers and fathers,” it said in a statement. “It is aimed at all colleagues from different employment relationships who can specifically opt for this program.” One goes “very clearly according to the applicable legal provisions”.

In a company agreement of the company on downsizing, which is available to the dpa, the preamble states: “For this purpose, in particular those employees who can only or predominantly be deployed at times when there is a specific surplus of labor are given the opportunity to volunteer Payment of a severance payment to retire from the employer’s services. ” “Business Insider” and “Spiegel” had previously reported on this.

Mast said he had made the company management an offer to talk to. “What there was was a slight preliminary. And on Friday a standard response via Twitter,” said Mast./juc/DP/fba