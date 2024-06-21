Can gravity exist without mass? According to astrophysicist Richard Lieu of the University of Alabama in Huntsville, yes. His theory, recently published in the magazine Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Societyproposes a fascinating hypothesis: the universe could be be explained without having to resort to dark matter.

Dark matter is a form of hypothetical matter designed to explain gravitational effects that cannot be accounted for by the known laws of physics. Despite decades of research, there is no direct evidence of its existence. Advanced experiments, like the project DarkSide in the National Laboratories of the Grand Stonethey are not successful to identify new ones particles that can explain this mysterious mass.

Massless gravity: Richard Lieu’s new proposal

Richard Lieu proposes an innovative solution: concentric shells of matter they could be the key to explaining the ‘excess’ gravity observed in galaxies and galaxy clusters. These shells, generated in the universe primordial during a phase transition, they would consist of an inner layer with positive mass effect and an outer layer with effect mass negative. The total mass it would turn out equal to zerobut strength gravitational exerted on a star positioned on one of these shells would be significant.

This theory could revolutionize our understanding of the universe. Massless gravity might explain phenomena such as the deflection of light and the constant rotation speed of galaxies without having to invoke the presence of matter dark. Howeverthe existence of these concentric shells has yet to be proven.

What do you think about this one theory? It seems to you plausible or do you think dark matter is still the most valid explanation?