For weeks, the situation of students has worsened. Depression, suicide attempts, increase in poverty … The government is trying to remedy the situation by giving them the possibility of having two meals a day for one euro in the CROUS, and by allocating them a “psy check”. Not enough in the eyes of Senator Alain Houpert (Les Républicains), who questioned the government on Wednesday during current affairs issues in the Senate government. “You invented the meal for one euro, so as not to look reality in the eyes. Students do not need charity or couch sessions “, he lambasted before asking the minister to” take the commitment of real measures to allow all students to quickly find the way to the faculties ” .

Stung, the Prime Minister answered him sharply: “If I were provocative, I would like to give you information: we are going through an extremely serious health crisis. Not once in your question have you mentioned the word covid-19, virus, health crisis. Leaving to think that it is the government which is at the origin of this situation and the dramatic consequences for the students! “. For the time being, Jean Castex believes that the health situation – “with still extremely high viral circulation” – does not allow a massive return to universities. “At a time when most of the countries around us have closed, or significantly restricted access to universities, what do you propose? That we reopen them en masse? It would be totally irresponsible! It would be the worst service to render to students in France! », He hammered.

As for the support policy put in place, the head of government affirms that it is “balanced” and that “it is what had to be done”. “You say that it’s giving them alms to give them meals for one euro in the CROUS, I say it’s an honor to do it! And they go there, they take advantage of it and they need it! », He retorted to the senator from Côte-d’Or. Before issuing a final warning: “It is useless to suggest that it is the government which is at the origin of this situation. It’s this health crisis! We must use a language of truth and responsibility! “.

“The one who should have been yesterday in the box of the Moscow court is not called Alexeï Navalny, it is called Vladimir Poutine”, thundered Claude Malhuret, senator The independents, during questions to the government of the Senate. The opponent was indeed sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Tuesday, many demonstrators were also arrested by the Russian authorities. Faced with the Prime Minister, the senator welcomed the condemnation of the President of the Republic before calling for “to respond firmly” and to “take action”. In his sights: the gigantic German-Russian gas pipeline project. “The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is ruining Europe’s energy security, it gives us hand and foot tied to our worst enemy”, warns the senator for whom “it is time to get Germany to abandon this deadly project ”.

Jean Castex, for his part, recalled the many condemnations of France and the European Union: “The President of the Republic recalled our unfailing attachment to respect for human rights and public freedoms in this great country. “. According to Jean Castex, “the EU’s foreign ministers will meet in a few days to propose the follow-up that should be given to this unspeakable act and which France condemns with the utmost energy”.

“As of this week, the high representative of the European Union Josep Borrell will go to Moscow to express the unanimous condemnation of the Union”, he said without commenting on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. on the other side of the Rhine, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert does not rule out sanctions against Russia but indicates that the pipeline will continue.