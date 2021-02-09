The good news continues to add up for fans of The Division. And it is that after the recent improvement patch for the new generation of consoles that has come free to The Division 2, adding to the proposed 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, now there is more news. And it is that now we have known that Ubisoft Massive will continue to create content for The Division in 2021 and 2022. This has been made known by Ubisoft at a recent shareholders meeting from which the first details of what was discussed in it have already begun to come out.

Ubisoft Conference Call – Confirms Ubisoft Massive will continue to make new The Division Content in both 2021 and 2022 despite starting work on their new Star Wars game. Says Massive is a large studio collaborating with other teams and is able to work on both simultaneously – Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 9, 2021

This was explained by independent analyst Benji-Sales through his Twitter account: “It is confirmed that Ubisoft Massive will continue to create new content for The Division in both 2021 and 2022 despite the fact that they have already started work on your new Star Wars game. Massive is said to be a great studio that collaborates with other teams and is able to work on both. simultaneously”. By way of personal reflection, this is what the analyst has said below: “I’m not sure if this implies big expansions or just little things for The Division, but Yves (Guillemot) that there will be ‘more content from The Division’ in the next two years, so there should be more content one way or another. “

The Division 2 receives 4K / 60fps support on Xbox Series X

What is evident is that Ubisoft Massive is already working on its Star Wars game, a license that is no longer exclusive to Electronic Arts in video games. The first information we know about this still unknown project is that it will be an open world title. For its part, Respawn would continue to work on a second installment of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. All the new video games of the galactic franchise that arrive in the coming years, yes, they will be framed under the seal of the recently inaugurated Lucasfilm Games.