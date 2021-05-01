ofGeorg Anastasiadis shut down

According to surveys in Bavaria, the CSU is falling to historic lows. Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis finds a well-deserved receipt.

Munich – Oops. Only a good third of Bavarians would, if there were state elections today, make their cross with the CSU. That is even less than at Söder’s state election debacle in 2018. That ugly scratches the nimbus of the survey king, who, according to his own admission, likes to “listen in” to the people and the party (preferably to the sister party) and expressly justifies his claim to leadership with the high approval ratings ( e). It is bold that the Munich party establishment – yes, that’s not only available in the CDU! – now tried to blame Armin Laschet for this result too.

It would be much better if the CSU functionaries paused for a moment after the first shock and remembered some advice from their old master. A wrong analysis of errors, Franz Josef Strauss once suggested to his family, leads straight to the next defeat.

After a bitter duel for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor: Survey crash for Söder and CSU

The 36% poll is a massive warning shot and requires immediate consequences in three areas. First: As the toughest “lockdowner”, Söder and his CSU can only lose in corona policy in the future. Second: Söder’s forced embrace of the Greens robs the CSU of its own brand essence. That didn’t work out well with Merkel. The SPD copied until the CDU no longer recognized itself. Does the CSU want to follow her into the abyss? Seriously? And third: Söder has to learn to play in the “Team Laschet”. Otherwise the next receipt is imminent. The Bavarians were so proud of their “Candidate of Hearts”. Until he started to kick against Laschet.

It does not pay off when the angry CSU boss dismantles his own candidate for chancellor out of hurt vanity and jeopardizes the joint election success. It’s true: Laschet has to get better, more programmatic. A Merz does not make a summer (even if he alleviates the pain of the conservatives after Söder’s prevented candidacy). But the image of quarreling that Söder creates with his incessant and unworthy teasing and jostling, repels Union voters as a whole, also in Bavaria. The CSU must pray that their survey king without a country gets his big ego under control again. He’s smart and versatile enough. (Georg Anastasiadis)