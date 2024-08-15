Home World

From: Julia Hanigk

A huge fountain of lava shot into the sky and paralyzed Catania airport. Air travelers must prepare for significant restrictions.

Catania – Like the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) announced, last night (15 August) the volcano Etna erupted again. The volcano on the Mediterranean island of Sicily spewed lava again and also led to restrictions at the airport.

Massive volcanic eruption in Italy: Lava fountain in the sky of Italy – Etna spews fire again

A lava fountain is said to have shot into the sky, a huge column of ash and lava gases could be seen. It reached a height of 9500 meters. As the INGV reported that the lava fountain episode subsided around 00:30 local time. By around 01:20 local time, the high-level explosive activity had ended. Some lava streams flowed over the western rim of the Bocca Nuova crater. Spectacular images and videos shared on social media show the extent of the event:

The lava fountain was also felt in other areas around Catania on the east coast of Sicily: grey-black dust settled on streets and houses. Ash and lapilli precipitation was reported from Piano Vetore, Nicolosi, Ragalna and Pedara.

Volcanic eruption in Italy: Airport closed due to Etna ash

Flight operations at Catania Airport have been suspended until 6 p.m. on August 15 due to volcanic activity, the airport announced. According to the airport, the ash released after the eruption during the night has covered both the planes and the runway. Therefore, they are currently unusable.

The airport announced that flight operations will resume as soon as the flight infrastructure is operational again. On X/Twitter it was said: “The CTAairport runway is unusable due to volcanic ash fallout: both arrivals and departures are suspended. It is currently expected that flight operations will be able to resume at 6 p.m.”

Air travelers must prepare for significant disruptions. “Passengers are asked not to go to the airport before checking with the airline about the status of their flight,” the airport said.

Etna has shown increased activity since the beginning of July – several volcanic eruptions on Sicily in Italy

Mount Etna, which is about 3,350 meters high, often erupts several times a year and is constantly monitored by experts. The eruptions are usually an impressive spectacle and attract many spectators. The exact height of the volcano varies due to eruptions and cinder cones. The INGV reported increased volcanic activity and several eruptions there since the beginning of July.

First At the beginning of the month there was a double volcanic eruption on Etna“Catania covered by the ash of Etna,” it was said at the time. At that time, too, the airspace had to be closed for hours. At the end of 2023, there was also a kilometer-long eruption column – a fountain reached a height of 6,000 meters. The volcano is not calming down. (jh with dpa)