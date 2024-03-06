Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

There was traffic chaos in the Brenner area during the night. © Bernd März/dpa/archive image

Snow-covered streets, risk of slipping and traffic chaos: That was the situation on the roads in the Brenner area at night.

Bolzano – While it is already spring-like in most areas, winter weather is still being experienced at higher altitudes. On the night of Wednesday (March 6th), rain and snow again caused traffic chaos in South Tyrol.

The volunteer fire brigades were on duty and had to rescue vehicles several times. The state fire department warned about the weather conditions on its Facebook page: “Please pay attention to slippery roads and only drive with winter equipment!” it said.

Massive traffic jams in the Brenner area: warning level orange

This was reported in the Brenner area State warning center the orange warning level, which represents moderate danger potential. The A22 and A13 Brenner motorways were well cleared, the portal said trafficinfo.it with. There were more problems in the surrounding streets. A traffic jam formed between Brixen and Brenner shortly before 7 a.m.

The Brenner state road SS12 was particularly affected. There it was sometimes very slippery between Gossensaß and the Brenner due to the snow. The state meterologist Dieter Peterlin announced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) that there had also been extreme snowfall in the Passeier Valley overnight. 50 centimeters of fresh snow was measured in Pfelders Grünboden and even 60 centimeters in Timmelsalm. For safety reasons, the Gardena Pass was closed.

No all-clear: snow roller remains in the Brenner area

A similar situation could arise next night. According to Peterlin, the rainfall should decrease during the day, but then become more frequent towards the evening. Snow must also be expected.

Already at the end of February there was extreme traffic chaos in the Brenner area due to the weather, with traffic jams sometimes stretching for 30 kilometers. Activists from Last Generation Austria responded by blocking the Brenner motorway to the south. They were protesting against the lack of climate protection measures. (jus)