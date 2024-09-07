France on Friday achieved the biggest win in the history of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, beating 11-0 to Fiji at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, which allowed him to qualify for the round of 16.

The Oceanic team, which had been chosen by the confederation of that continent after Fifa had increased the number of places for this tournament to 24, sealed a performance to forget.

The 11-0 came after four matches that ended 9-0, two of them in this edition of the tournament and both with Fiji as the protagonist: they had already lost by that score against Brazil and Canada.

The other 9-0 wins were in 2012, when North Korea beat Argentina, and in 2016, when Brazil crushed Papua New Guinea.

This is how France beat Fiji in Medellin

French coach Sandrine Ringler knew very well that they had one last card to play and her team played it without reservation against the Oceanic team, who leave the world championship without scoring a goal and with three painful defeats.

Romane Lejeune opened the scoring in the second minute, which was concluded with a penalty goal by Melinda Mendy in the 95th minute, which meant that the Europeans qualified in second place, finishing with four points and a better goal difference than Canada, who fell 2-0 to Brazil at El Campín.

Dona Scannapieco scored twice (49 and 54) and the other goals came from Chloé Neller and Pauline Haugou, in addition to the own goal by defender Angeline Rekha when she tried to block a ball after a save by goalkeeper Aliana Vakaloloma, 19, who has received 29 goals in her World Cup participation.

