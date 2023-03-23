Oristano, the Gdf discovers a maxi tax fraud for over 200 million euros, with VAT evasion for over 37 million. 19 people reported

The mode of fraud it was simple: the group had created ghost companies to issue them electronic invoices by centralizing the VAT debt on them. The companies, managed by the Chinese in Prato, Pistoia, Florence, Rome and Venice, collected the revenues and, by transferring the money to the East, made it disappear. Among the 19 suspects are an Italian consultant and 18 Chinese.

Oristano, maxi tax fraud: the “mind”

Among the 19 suspects there would also be the “mastermind” of the fraud, the owner of a wholesale company in Oristano which about two years ago closed its activities during the checks. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, the financial transactions that took place in Sardinia are attributable to him, but also with other suppliers in Prato, Pistoia, Florence, Rome and Venice.

“Many of the economic subjects placed under the magnifying glass turned out to be “paper mills”, in fact non-existent, created for the sole purpose of issuing electronic invoices and centralizing on them the VAT debt deriving from the documented operations, omitting the declaration and the consequent payment “, says the Gdf.

The proceeding of the maxi tax fraud in Oristano

The shell companies opened specifically to issue false invoices and closed within two years, before the checks could be triggered. The companies invoiced sales for tens of millions of euros in favor of other Chinese residents throughout Italy, collected the earnings and then transferred the money to China, making it untraceable, then making themselves untraceable.

Two years ago, the Fiamme Gialle of Oristano triggered the investigations which made it possible to discover precisely the issue of invoices for non-existent operations for over 200 million euros and the evasion of 37 million in VAT.

Subscribe to the newsletter

