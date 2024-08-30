The first surprise of the 2024 edition of the US Open tennis tournament came from Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, number 74 in the ATP world rankings: He defeated Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, one of the big favourites, in straight sets and eliminated him in the second round of the tournament.

Alcaraz, champion of this tournament in 2022 and winner of the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, had a night to forget and lost this Thursday by 6-1, 7-5 and 6-4.

This is the first time he has lost against the Dutchman, in their third meeting: he had beaten him in the first round of the Australian Open in 2021, and in the second round of the Basel tournament (Switzerland) in 2022.

Alcaraz missed the opportunity to become only the third tennis player in history to win Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open consecutively, in addition to losing an unbeaten streak of 15 matches in Grand Slam competitions.

The Spaniard never found his way into the match and displayed an unrecognizable game, to the point of committing 27 unforced errors, something unusual for him.

