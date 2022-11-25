The workers of the multinational Sabic had massive support on the streets of Cartagena this Friday, in the demonstration that toured the old town, called to protest the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) presented by the management of the Aljorreña plant. With proclamations such as: “Plastic to China, Cartagena to ruin” and “It is not an ERTE, it is a closure”, hundreds of people demanded “a feasibility plan to avoid the relocation of the factory,” said the president of the committee of company, Pascual Sánchez, moments before leaving from the Plaza de España.

Relatives, friends and neighbors accompanied the workers, who are already immersed in negotiations with the company. “After several meetings, we have reached a preliminary agreement so that this situation does not affect the salary of the 268 employees or their vacations,” added Sánchez.

Among the participants was Germán Rodríguez, the brother of one of the affected workers. “This is not fair when the company has been making millions for years,” he said. In a wheelchair and recently had hip surgery, Cecilia Gacituaga wanted to give her support. “You have to support them to save their jobs,” she said.

With banners that read ‘Enough of lies, we demand a future’, ‘No to relocation’, ‘They are tearing us apart’ and ‘No to Sabic’s ERTE. Zero layoffs ‘, they staged her discomfort with the Saudi. With whistles, a megaphone and a batucada group – the Association of Bugles and Drums of La Unión – made themselves heard until they reached the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, after going through the streets of Carmen, Puerta de Murcia and Mayor.

Set with purple lighting for the demonstration that later followed the same route on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Pascual Sánchez read a manifesto in which he encouraged his colleagues to continue defending their jobs and expressed his fear so that once the ERTE ends, it becomes an ERE and they close the Lexan 2 plant.