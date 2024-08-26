Russian Defense Ministry reported that all targets were hit during a massive strike on Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces have launched a massive attack on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the results of the attack.

According to the department, the country’s energy complex facilities, which ensure the operation of the military-industrial complex, were hit. “This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike with long-range precision weapons of air and sea origin, and strike unmanned aerial vehicles,” the statement said. The Defense Ministry also noted that all designated targets were hit.

It is separately reported that in one day in the zone of the special military operation (SMO) the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost about two thousand servicemen, 75 units of armored vehicles, field ammunition depots, electronic and counter-battery warfare stations. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed two workshops producing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the AFU, as well as concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment in 143 districts.

Photo: Bulkin Sergey / Globallookpress.com

Russia names targets of massive strike on Ukraine

State Duma deputy Andrei Krasov explained the meaning of the massive attack on Ukraine in a conversation with Lenta.ru. According to him, the strike is connected, among other things, with the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the Kursk region.

“The strikes are also related to what is happening in the Kursk region, since the events there are an act of military aggression,” Krasov emphasized. In addition, he noted, Russian troops must carry out their assigned tasks.

“The SVO is underway. In order to fulfill the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, priority targets are being determined, including for missile strikes and fire strikes. So today’s strikes were carried out in connection with decisions made on a number of tasks,” the politician said.

Related materials:

On August 26, the Russian army launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian facilities. According to Ukrainian media, at approximately seven in the morning, explosions were heard in the Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kirovograd, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Odessa, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Zhitomir, Sumy and Ternopil regions of Ukraine. An air raid alert was issued throughout the country.

Zelensky called the attack by the Russian Armed Forces one of the largest blows to Ukrainian infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the massive attack. He said that the strike was combined and was one of the largest during the period of Russia’s SVO.

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / TASS

“The aftermath is currently being dealt with across the country. This was one of the biggest strikes – a combined one. More than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred Shahed 136,” he wrote on Telegram.

He also reported that power outages are observed in a number of regions. Restoration work has already begun and repair crews will work around the clock, Zelensky added.