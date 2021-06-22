After the heat wave, violent storms now provided for cooling. Due to heavy rain and hail showers, floods and massive damage occurred in southern Germany.

Munich – In the south of Germany, last week’s hot and summery weather turned into violent storms. Hailstones the size of a golf ball and floods devastated parts of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria on Tuesday night.

In Ulm in Baden-Württemberg and in the Alb-Danube district, the storms brought heavy rain with them. As a result, there were numerous flooded cellars. This was the second night with severe storms for the region. The Ulm fire brigade announced on Tuesday morning that they were deployed more than 500 times on Monday evening and on Sunday night dpa With. In addition to flooded basements, several streets had to be closed due to the storm. According to data from wetter.de some cars were even under water up to the roof.

Storm in Bavaria: Huge hailstones cause massive damage in Wolfratshausen

Heavy storms raged in Bavaria too, especially in Upper Bavaria. The storms caused severe damage there. Wolfratshausen in the Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen district was particularly hard hit. According to the police, hailstones the size of golf balls fell from the sky, severely damaging cars and shattering windows. There were also floods.

Police over storms with hailstorms: Over 150 missions, even with a snow plow

The police of Upper Bavaria South reported after the uncomfortable night with a picture on Twitter. The photo shows a car window in which a huge hailstone was smashed. More than 150 missions were due to the storm on Tuesday night. “Even once with a snow plow to push the golf ball-sized hail off the A95,” the police tweeted. The full extent of the damage is still unclear. It is also not yet known whether there are injuries, he said BR.

Last night, especially in our western area of ​​responsibility, there were strong rages #Storm.

➡️ Over 150 missions, even once with a snow plow, to remove the golf ball-sized hail from the # A95 to push. We very much hope that everything is still intact with you! Good start in the day! pic.twitter.com/cVLO3pt1ft – Police Upper Bavaria South (@polizeiOBS) June 22, 2021

Severe weather causes disruptions in the Munich S-Bahn

Deutsche Bahn was not spared from the storms either. So there were disruptions in the Munich S-Bahn, including the Southgerman newspaper reported. Deutsche Bahn reported shortly before midnight that there would be disruptions in the entire route network. Even on Tuesday morning, not everything is going smoothly again. The S-Bahn line of the S 1 is closed in both directions between Freising and Neufahrn due to a catenary fault.

German weather service predicts more thunderstorms and severe weather

A storm cell also moved over Schongau in Upper Bavaria, which brought hail showers with it. The German Weather Service (DWD) had warned of extreme storms in the south of Baden-Württemberg and in the region around Munich late in the evening. Also on Tuesday there should be thunderstorms and local storms. The DWD warns of thunderstorms and storms with heavy rain, strong gusts of wind and hail from Tuesday afternoon. (jsch)

List of rubric lists: © Peter Kneffel / dpa