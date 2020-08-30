Hundreds of people are lining up to get tested on Saturday, August 29 in Paris, because they are going on a trip, because one of their relatives has just been tested positive or just out of curiosity. In front of a laboratory that welcomes without an appointment and without a prescription, it takes up to five hours of waiting. If you try your luck online, the difficulties are the same: ten days of waiting on average.

If many laboratories are now overwhelmed, it is because the government has decided to test massively. 890,000 serological tests are carried out every week in France. The Minister of Health would still like to see this figure rise to “rise in the short term to one million tests per week”, clarified Olivier Véran. This massive screening strategy is criticized by certain epidemiologists, but also by certain laboratories, which demand a more targeted testing policy.